DLNR directs removal of cat feeding stations at Hawaii Island shopping center in efforts to save nene, native species. (Courtesy: DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources directed the removal of cat-feeding stations at a Hawaii Island Shopping center after complaints on endangering the Hawaii state bird, the nēnē.

DLNR directs removal of cat feeding stations at Hawaii Island shopping center in efforts to save nene, native species. (Courtesy: DLNR) DLNR directs removal of cat feeding stations at Hawaii Island shopping center in efforts to save nene, native species. (Courtesy: DLNR)

According to DLNR, Queens Marketplace did not install the feeding stations but they have agreed to remove them.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The feeding stations will be returned to the nonprofit organization that feeds the feral cats in the Waikoloa Beach Resort Community.

DLNR directs removal of cat feeding stations at Hawaii Island shopping center in efforts to save nene, native species. (Courtesy: DLNR) DLNR directs removal of cat feeding stations at Hawaii Island shopping center in efforts to save nene, native species. (Courtesy: DLNR) DLNR directs removal of cat feeding stations at Hawaii Island shopping center in efforts to save nene, native species. (Courtesy: DLNR)

DLNR Chair, Dawn Chang wrote in a letter to Alexander & Baldwin, the owner of Queens Marketplace on Tuesday that “The endangered nēnē have been observed consuming the cat food and regularly spending time among the feral cat colony which has resulted in harm to nēnē.”

Below are a few impacts to the nēnē:

Cat food is not a natural diet item for nēnē.

Cat feeding affects the natural behaviors of nēnē, bringing them into close contact with people and roads, exposing them to dangers from vehicles, dogs, feral cats and mongoose.

Feeding ‘habituates’ nēnē to humans, leading to separation from their natural environment and further reliance on feeding stations.

Cats are known carriers of the infection toxoplasmosis which is a leading cause of death for nēnē.

Chang added in the letter, “While we recognize that some members of the community feel a strong attachment to feral cats, DLNR’s mission and mandate is to protect and preserve these endangered and endemic species.”

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife and Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement confirmed the feeding of nēnē was occurring.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considers the feeding an illegal take.

“We appreciate A&B’s cooperation and prompt attention to this situation. We hope the people of Hawaiʻi will help by keeping all cats inside, adopting if they can provide safe indoor homes, and not putting food outside that our native wildlife might eat,” Chang said.

DLNR directs removal of cat feeding stations at Hawaii Island shopping center in efforts to save nene, native species. (Courtesy: DLNR)

Raymond McGuire, the DOFAW wildlife biologist who has been dealing with the issue commented, “Everybody who gets into wildlife work loves animals. We’re not anti-cat, but when we see a concern with our endangered wildlife, we need to address it. Nēnē are very special, not just to our islands, not just to the State, but to the people. We are lovers of all animals but have a responsibility to protect our native species first and foremost.”

A&B told DLNR that they intend to remove the cat feeding stations in alignment with the deadline, April 25.

The DLNR also suggests that feral cats be captured and removed from the landscape since they pose a threat to native wildlife and could spread toxoplasmosis. They also are urging the public to keep cats indoors and avoid feeding feral cats.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

DLNR is in support of “Trap, Neuter, Adopt.”