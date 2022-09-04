HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Police Department arrested and charged 65-year-old Richard Lopez of San Pedro on Saturday, on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses which occurred in a lodging establishment on Waikoloa Beach Drive in Waikoloa.

The incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 at around 9:17 a.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to police, there was a report of a stabbing incident in one of the guest rooms. Officers arrived on the scene and saw a woman with several injuries as well as visible injuries on the suspect Lopez.

Both the woman victim and Lopez were transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital for medical treatment.

It was later determined by the police that Lopez had stabbed the victim multiple times. The woman remains in the hospital.

Lopez was charged on Sept. 3, by the Hawaii Island County Prosecutors Office on these counts:

Attempted murder in the second degree

Assault in the first degree

Assault in the second degree; and

Misdemeanor abuse of a family household member

Check out more news from around Hawaii

His bail was set at $300,000. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the Kona District Court.