HONOLULU (KHON2) — A structure fire on Tuesday, Aug. 23 happened on the Big Island on Paniolo Street.

Units began to arrive on scene around 3:28 p.m.

The Hawaii Island Fire Department determines that a 10 by 20-foot structure was in flames

When firefighters arrived they said the building and roof collapsed.

The fire was under control around 3:35 p.m. and extinguished by 3:59 p.m.

There are no known injuries.

The cause of this fire is unknown.