HONOLULU (KHON2) — While Big Island fire fighters battle a brush fire in the Kawaihae area, the police department confirmed no structures are currently threatened.

According to first responders, a portion of Kawaihae Road has been closed off since 1:30 p.m. due to the fire. Police have the road closed off between Waiemi Place and Emmalani Street.

The fire department is working to put out the blaze with water bucket drops from their aircrafts.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes such as Kohala Ranch Road.