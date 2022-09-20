Lollipop needs your help as she recovers from rat lungworm disease. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Last week, the Hawaii Island Humane Society announced they were operating at overcapacity after receiving a handful of abandoned puppies with medical issues. One of those puppies did not have use of her hind legs. At first they thought it might have been broken, but testing later confirmed that it was caused by rat lungworm disease.

Now, “Lollipop” needs your help.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Lollipop is a feisty little puppy,” HIHS CEO Lauren Nickerson told KHON2. “Her determination is remarkable and she is getting stronger every day!”

The good news is Lolli is getting treatment, physical therapy and is expected to make a full recovery. However, she needs supplies to help with the process.

Here’s how you can help:

Click here to send her a present, and don’t forget to include a note for her!

to send her a present, and don’t forget to include a note for her! Click here to donate to Lolli’s treatment and ongoing care.

At this time, Lolli is staying with one of the HIHS vet techs and is not available for adoption.

HIHS is reminding the community that abandoning pets is not only unethical, it’s unlawful. Do not leave them at the shelter. Instead, email petsupport@hihs.org for help.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HIHS is also reminding folks of their Dog and Cat Days of Summer adoption special that runs through Sept. 25. There is no adoption fee for all animals ages 6 months and older. Click here to see available dogs. Click here to see available cats.