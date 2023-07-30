HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii Fire Department dive team that was out on a search for a missing opihi picker recovered a male body in the ocean on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the man was found off the Puna coastline.

The body was then taken to the Hilo Medical Center where an autopsy was scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The Hawaii Police Department said they’re awaiting positive identification and notifying kin before confirming if it is the missing opihi picker.

Police are investigating.