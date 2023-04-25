HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island officials are continuing to ask residents and commercial accounts to reduce water use as they carry on with making system repairs in affected areas.

According to the Department of Water Supply, a Voluntary Water Conservation Notice was issued on March 23 after a failure of the water systems in Makapala, Niulii, Hamakua and ‘O‘ōkala.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Residents in these areas are being asked to reduce water use by 10 percent to maintain an adequate water supply and pressure for customers.

DWS said they are working as quickly as possible to bring the wells back online. Service is expected to return in the area of the Makapala well in early June and the ‘O‘ōkala well by August.

To help conserve water the DWS advises the following:

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes

Check faucets and pipes for leaks

Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth

Reduce showering times

Check out more news from around Hawaii

A notice will be sent out by DWS when the Water Conservation Notice is canceled, and normal water use may resume.