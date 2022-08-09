KEAAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Police Department said all schools in Keaau have lifted their lockdown.

According to police, Kea’au High School, Kea’au Middle School, Kea’au Elementary School and Ke Kula ‘O Nawahiokalani’opu’u Iki Lab Public Charter School were temporarily on lockdown due to a school threat.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The public is advised to use caution and avoid the area. Hawaii Island police are investigating.

At around 10:54 a.m., all schools lifted their lockdown, according to police. There is no confirmation of anyone being taken into police custody at this time.