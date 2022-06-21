HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawai‘i Island police announced that there will be two road closures due to ongoing investigations of recent traffic fatalities.



The first road closure will happen on Wednesday, June 22 between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. between the intersection of Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway and Makala Boulevard to the Palani Road intersection. Hawaii police will conduct further investigation into the June 14 traffic crash which killed a 62-year-old Kona woman.

The second road closure will take place on Thursday, June 23 between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. between the intersection of Māmalahoa Highway and Old Māmalahoa Highway (Route 180) to St. Paul’s Road. Both directions of the road will be closed as investigators conduct further investigation of the June 15 traffic collision that killed a 19-year-old motorcyclist.

During Thursday’s closure of Māmalahoa Highway in South Kona motorists are advised to take Hokuli‘a Bypass for southbound travel.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution during these times.