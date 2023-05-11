HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island residents may see something new on the roadways — pickup trucks with blue lights and sirens.

The big Island police department said they have added these vehicles to their subsidized fleet.

“Effective immediately, police officers are now authorized to use pickup trucks with an open bed as subsidized police vehicles,” said Big Island police Officials. “In the coming weeks, Hawai‘i Island residents may see more subsidized police pickup trucks on the road and more officers driving pick-up trucks with blue lights and sirens while on patrol.”

A Ford-F150 is now a part of the Big Island police department’s modes of transportation on Thursday, May 11, 2023 on Hawaiʻi Island, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiʻi Police Department)

If motorists see one of these police vehicles in their rear-view mirror with blue emergency lights illuminated, please slow down, and pull over. Officers operating pickup trucks with blue lights atop the vehicle should be in uniform.

A Ford-F150 is now a part of the Big Island police department’s modes of transportation on Thursday, May 11, 2023 on Hawaiʻi Island, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiʻi Police Department)

“Given that Hawai‘i Island encompasses vast swaths of rural—and very rugged—terrain, we anticipate our police officers will be able to serve the community better, faster, and most importantly, safer,” said Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz.

A police department mechanic work on a Toyota Tundra for the Big Island police department’s new modes of transportation on Thursday, May 11, 2023 on Hawaiʻi Island, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiʻi Police Department)

These four-door crew cabs include:

Ford F150s Crew Cab, short bed.

Toyota Tundras Crew Cab.

Chevy Silverados 1500 Crew Cab, short bed.

GMC Sierras 1500 Crew Cab, short bed.

Ram 1500s (5th Generation/non-classic) Crew Cab short bed.

If you see one of these vehicles in your rear-view mirror with its blue emergency lights illuminated and flashing, then slow down and pull over.

A Toytoa Tundra is now a part of the Big Island police department’s modes of transportation on Thursday, May 11, 2023 on Hawaiʻi Island, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiʻi Police Department)

Always be aware that police officers who are operating these pickup trucks are always supposed to be in uniform.

If you’re unsure, then pull over and call the police non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 to verify the officer’s license plate.