HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police is investigating its first traffic fatality of the year after a Maui man died in a single-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at the intersection of Hawaii Belt Road and the Palani Junction on Mamalahoa Highway.

Officers investigating at the scene determined the driver was in a 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup when it crossed the double solid lines on Hawaii Belt Road and struck a rock embankment.

The pickup truck then overturned, struck a utility pole and fell down a 10-foot embankment.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead just before 6:10 a.m.

The man’s identity is being withheld as police work to first notifiy family members.

Speed and impairment are believed to be possible factors in the crash, said police.

Police confirmed the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.