HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Island Police Department opened a possible drowning investigation of a distressed paddleboarder who died on Sunday.

The incident happened on July 17, near a county park along Ali’i Drive.

Hawaii Island police arrived at the scene at around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, a 63-year-old man was found unresponsive and was pulled out of the water by bystanders who administered CPR.

The man was transported to the nearest hospital and was later pronounced dead at 5:48 p.m. Police said a coroner’s inquest has been initiated and an autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.

