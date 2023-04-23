Officer Stephen Kishimoto Jr. and his new partner K9 Kim. (Hawaii Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island police has a new addition to its team.

The Hawaii Police Department said K9 Kim a two-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer joined the department’s Area II Vice Section.

Kim specializes in sniffing out narcotics and was brought to the United States by an organization that specializes in training police dogs.

“Kim’s overall work drive stood out over the other canines,” said Officer Stephen Kishimoto Jr., a K9 handler in the department’s Area II Vice Section.

In early March, Kishimoto had traveled to Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana, to bring a new canine to the islands.

After looking at three different canines, he ended up choosing K9 Kim and together they completed their four-week training course at the Vohne Liche facility.

“Kim’s drive to work and pleasant demeanor makes her a great canine to not only to locate illegal narcotics, but she’ll be a great canine for school and public demonstrations,” said Kishimoto.

K9 Kim replaces 10-year-old Spring Spaniel K9 Rory.

Rory had retired back in August 2022.

Funds from the Hawaii branch of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program had paid for K9 Kim and her training, said the police department.