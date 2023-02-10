HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the big game comes closer, the Hawaii Island Police Department is reminding the public to not drive drunk.

Hawaii Island Police teamed up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind Big Island football fans: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk

According to police, there were 34 traffic fatalities on the island last year and that was the highest number of deaths since 2012. Impairment was a factor in 17 of those deaths.

Police are letting designated drivers know that they are Sunday’s MVP and people are relying on them to get home safely.

Police also said that only one team wins Super Bowl, but if you drive drunk, you lose. Score the big win during the big game with a commitment to sober driving.

If you are hosting a party, prepare plenty of snacks and nonalcoholic drinks for your guests and for designated drivers.

Police are also asking that guests designate their sober drivers in advance and to remind guests to eat food, drink water and pace themselves.

Have a Game Plan:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service or call a taxi or sober friend to get home safely.

If someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely. They may complain, but they’ll thank you later.

