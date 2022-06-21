HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Hawai’i will offer vanpool services in partnership with a service by Commute with Enterprise.



The Mass Transit Agency is introducing Hele-On Vanpool, a new program that will subsidize 30 vans at $500 per month.

“Reducing our carbon footprint, alleviating traffic congestion, and improving the commute for our working class is all part of that vision, and we applaud the work of our Mass Transit Agency for providing yet another tool for our residents to get to and fro.” said Mayor Mitch Roth.



Participants can choose a vanpool vehicle from a selection of makes and models and have access to Enterprise’s Guaranteed Ride Home program, ensuring they can leave work at unscheduled times worry-free.



The service also provides 24-hour roadside assistance, liability insurance and scheduled maintenance within vanpool pricing.

Vanpoolers may also choose to upgrade their vehicles to accommodate their needs.



“The average driver spends about $600 a month on fuel and vehicle expenses, whereas the average vanpool rider spends about $80 to $150 a month, based on seven passengers contributing to the cost,” said John Andoh.

The vanpool pricing does not include gasoline (pre-loaded fuel cards are provided for each vanpool), van washing, or taxes. However, these prices will vary, and the costs will still be shared between the vanpool riders or the company sponsoring the vanpool.



To start a new vanpool or register for an existing vanpool, call 1-800-VAN-4-WORK, or visit their website.