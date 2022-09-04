HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Police Department said a 66-year-old man died in a three-vehicle collision that happened near the intersection of Kaohe Road in South Kona.

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 3, at around 11:28 p.m.

According to police, the 66-year-old man was driving a blue 2006 Honda Pilot SUV heading west when he drove off the right shoulder, striking a parked gray 2004 Ford pickup truck and a blue 2019 Subaru Impreza four-door sedan.

Then after striking the prior two vehicles, the 66-year-old man drove over an embankment and crashed into a driveway.

He was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have ordered an autopsy to determine his exact cause of death.

This is the 26th traffic fatality this year, compared to last year at 16, according to the police department.