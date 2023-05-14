HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are investigating a hit-and-run that hospitalized a Captain Cook man on Saturday night.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, a 24-year-old man was walking south across Mamalahoa Highway in the southbound lane when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police were called to the incident at around 8:50 p.m. and were dispatched near the 110-mile marker on the highway in South Kona.

Officers determined that the unknown vehicle was heading Ka’u bound when he hit the man. The driver failed to render aid to the pedestrian and fled the scene.

Debris from a 2002-2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck, possibly a Harley-Davidson edition, was located by police so the vehicle may have damage to the driver’s side front fender, headlight and bumper.

A witness at the scene told police that the Ford pickup truck was a light color, possibly silver, and it had a lift kit with oversized tires and a toolbox in the bed.

Officers urge that the public review their home or business surveillance videos for a vehicle that matches the description. The pickup truck may have appeared on footage during the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

A negligent injury investigation was initiated and anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.