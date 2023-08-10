HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Fire Department are conducting mop-up of the fires that were burning for the last few days.

Damage assessments will begin Thursday at all sites, which Hawaii County Civil Defense’s Talmadge Magno said was nine sites.

There were no fatalities reported in the Big Island fires.

Now that resources are freed up, they will send personnel over to Maui to help with operations there.

Magno reminded that there are many areas that are still in a drought and dry, and with a seemingly active hurricane season ahead of us, fires could start and spread as they did in these fire events.