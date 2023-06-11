HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island residents will have the chance to speak with Mayor Mitch Roth once again in an upcoming community town hall.

The town hall is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13 at the Old Kona Airport Beach Park in South Kona where members of the public are invited to give their input on community topics.

This comes just as the mayor recently hosted his first town hall at Yano Hall in South Kona on Tuesday, May 30.

According to the administration, the event drew over three dozen residents in person and over a hundred more online.

Mayor Mitch Roth hosts his first town hall at Rodney Yano Memorial Hall in South Kona, Hawaii on Tuesday night, May 30, 2023. (Hawaii County)

The mayor’s office said the high-priority topics for both residents and the administration included, requests for more Pickle Ball courts, specific road projects and efforts to address homelessness in and around County parks.

The upcoming community town hall at Old Airport Beach Park Pavilion is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

If you are not able to attend in person, the meeting will be streamed live on Mayor Roth’s Facebook page.