HONOLULU (KHON2) — The unavailability of two large generators has prompted Hawaiian Electric to ask residents to conserve electricity on the Big Island.

HECO said the conservation alert is issued from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to HECO, Hamakua Energy and Hawaiian Electric’s Hill Plant Unit #6 are offline.

AES Waikoloa Solar is working to supply additional electricity to the grid.