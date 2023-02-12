HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — U.S. Army Garrison Pōhakuloa Public Affairs Office announced that there are two active wildland brush fires in the vicinity of the Keʻāmuku Maneuver Area (east of Highway 190) located on U.S. Army Garrison — Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA).

On Sunday, Feb. 12, the two fires broke out and are currently 10-15 acres each. The ongoing trade winds are making full containment of the fires difficult, according to a military spokesperson.

Those who are battling the ongoing wildland brush fires are from federal, county and volunteer firefighters along with air assets from the U.S. Army and Hawai’i County.

The military said that there are no communities impacted by these fires at this point and there are no units or troops training in the area at this time.

The communications office said they will keep the public abreast of the situation as it unfolds. The fires are under investigation.

UPDATE: U.S. Army Garrison Pōhakuloa Public Affairs Office said the brush fires were caused by lightning. The fires broke out at around 3 p.m.

The communications office said “residents will be informed if there is any change that may affect the public’s safety.”