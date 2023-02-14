HONOLULU (KHON2) — A small passenger plane that was set to take off was aborted at Kona’s Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, there were five people onboard the aircraft when the incident happened at around 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

The plane was attempting to depart on runway 35 before it was aborted.

Once the plane came to a rest on the runway safety area, rescue crews responded.

The DOT said that a pilot suffered abrasions but no one was seriously hurt.

The incident has not affected operations at KOA