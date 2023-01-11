HONOLULU (KHON2) – Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the end of the 2022 year.

During the week of Dec. 26 through Dec. 31 they arrested 14 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Two drivers were involved in a traffic accident and two drivers were under the legal drinking age of 21.

Since the start of 2022 there have been 979 DUI arrests compared with 1,081 during the same time frame last year. This equals a 9.4 percent decrease.

Hawaii Police say most DUI arrests take place in South Hilo, Puna and Kona.

To date, there have been 32 fatal crashes resulting in 34 fatalities, compared with 26 fatal crashes, resulting in 26 fatalities for the same time last year.

To see the full list of DUI arrests throughout the island head to Hawaii Police’s website.

Big Island police said to try and stop more tragic accidents on island they will continue their DUI roadblocks and patrols.