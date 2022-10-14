HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu said there is not tsunami threat to Oahu from the 5.0 earthquake on southeastern flank of Mauna Loa.

According to the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, the earthquake was reported to take place on Friday, Oct. 14, at 9:07 a.m.

Some areas may have experienced strong shaking, however, no tsunami threat is expected for Oahu.