A stolen mulcher is seen in this undated photo. (Courtesy DOT)

HAMAKUA, Hawaii (KHOND2) — Hawaii police are looking for a piece of equipment that was stolen in Hamakua sometime in the last few days.

A mulcher attachment was stolen from the shoulder of Highway 19 near the 45 mile marker sometime between 4 p.m. on Thursday and Monday at 8 a.m.

The mulcher’s brand is Fecon and is red in color.

The mulcher attachment is owned by the state transportation department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or email Paul.Isotani@hawaiicounty.gov.