PAHALA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The United States Geological Survey said that a 4.8 magnitude earthquake has occurred in Pāhala on Hawai’i Island.

The earthquake occurred at 9:27 p.m. at a distance of around 18 miles to the northwest of South Point and about 31 miles to the southwest of Kalapana.

Justin Cruz said that this is one of the larger quakes that we’ve seen lately. Normally, we see magnitudes of 1.1 or 1.2. He also said that a magnitude 4 earthquake happens every 30 days or so.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory [HVO] said the earthquake was at a depth of 20 miles below sea level.

There is no tsunami warning as a result of this earthquake.

Hawai’i County Civil Defense said in a Tweet that folks in the area need to check their property for damages.

The HVO released a statement on the earthquake stating that “this earthquake is part of the seismic swarm under the Pāhala area, which has been going on since 2019. Earthquakes in this region have been observed at least as far back as the 1960s.”