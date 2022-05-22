HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials reported that Big Island experienced a 4.7 magnitude earthquake on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m.

According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, moderate shaking was reported across the island and even as far away as Kauai.

It happened after, what HVO called a “lateral slip along a sub-vertical fault” beneath the Hualalai volcano. The incident does not appear to be directly related to magmatic activity.

HVO said this was the second time in 25 years that an earthquake with a magnitude greater than 4.0 occurred beneath the Hualalai volcano.

The earthquake had no apparent effect on Mauna Loa or Kilauea volcano’s ongoing summit eruption, said HVO Scientist-in-Charge Ken Hon.

No significant changes in activity at the summit was detected on the HVO monitoring networks.