HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Hawaii Department of Education, three schools will be closed due to power outages.

The following schools are closed:

Kohala Elementary

Kohala Middle

Kohala High

The closure is issued for Wednesday, March 8 due to the high winds knocking out power to the campuses.

There is currently no estimated time of restoration.

All other HIDOE schools remain open during this time.