HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric is asking customers on Hawaii island to reduce their electricity usage tonight.

HECO is asking Big Island residents to save electricity on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The need to save electricity is urgent due to three major generators that are currently down, according to HECO.

HECO recommends that customers follow these steps:

• Asking large commercial customers, including hotels and resorts, to voluntarily reduce energy use, especially heavy equipment and air conditioning

• Placing maintenance personnel on standby to address unexpected issues

• Requesting maximum output available from Puna Geothermal Venture

For more updates, you can visit Hawaii Electric’s social media outlets for more information.