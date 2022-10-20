HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric is asking customers on Hawaii island to reduce their electricity usage tonight.
HECO is asking Big Island residents to save electricity on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The need to save electricity is urgent due to three major generators that are currently down, according to HECO.
HECO recommends that customers follow these steps:
• Asking large commercial customers, including hotels and resorts, to voluntarily reduce energy use, especially heavy equipment and air conditioning
• Placing maintenance personnel on standby to address unexpected issues
• Requesting maximum output available from Puna Geothermal Venture
For more updates, you can visit Hawaii Electric’s social media outlets for more information.