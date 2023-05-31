KOHALA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two people were injured in a two-car crash on Tuesday, May 30 in South Kohala on the Hawaiʻi Island.

Police said it happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Kawaihae Road. A 46-year-old Waimea resident and

According to police, a car crossed the double solid yellow lines and crashed head on into another vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital. But later, both were flown to Oʻahu to Queens Medical Center for treatment.

The car’s driver, a 46-year-old Waimea resident, was in critical condition and the driver, a 41-year-old Waikoloa resident, of the other vehicle is in stable condition.

Police said they determined that the 46-year-old was driving a blue 2003 Acura RSX eastbound (mauka) when he crossed the double solid yellow lines and struck head-on a white 2017 Kia Forte operated by a 41-year-old Waikoloa man.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a major traffic collision investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

