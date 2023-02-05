HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men are dead after a crash in South Kohala on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Big Island Police.

Police responded to a call around 3:25 a.m. and determined that a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee with three men were heading north on Queen Kaahumanu Highway.

According to police, the car then veered off the road and hit a large metal traffic light post.

The car caught fire and trapped two men inside the car.

The two men were transported to Kona Community Hospital where they were later pronounced dead at 8:07 a.m.

The third passenger in the car, a 27-year-old, was able to escape.

He was transported to North Hawaii Community Hospital in stable condition.

If you may have witnessed the collision, you can contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

These are the fourth and fifth traffic fatalities this year compared to seven last year.