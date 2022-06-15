HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reported a fatal three-vehicle collision on Wednesday morning in South Kona was followed by the death of a 19-year-old Kailua-Kona man.

Police said they were called to the accident at around 9:28 a.m. They said it happened south of the intersection of Old Mamalahoa Highway (Highway 180) and Mamalahoa Highway (Highway 11).

A 64-year-old Kealakekua woman was operating a gray Toyota SUV when she was making a left turn onto Highway 11 (north). As she made the turn the SUV was struck by a southbound black Honda motorcycle operated by a 19-year-old man.

The motorcycle then struck a silver Kia Sedona van driven by a 38-year-old Captain Cook woman.

According to police, the motorcycle also had a 17-year-old male passenger who was taken to Kona Community Hospital with the operator.

The 17-year-old boy continues to be treated for his injuries, however, the operator was later pronounced dead at 3:49 p.m.

The 19-year-old motorcyclist was identified as Justice Jayden Kawelu Kaawa.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death and a negligent homicide investigation has been initiated.

Police said this is the 19th traffic fatality this year — at the same time last year, there were 12.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at Jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.