HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island’s Kawaihae North Small Boat Harbor in Waikōloa will see a big improvement thanks to $150,000 in capital improvement project funds released by Gov. David Ige.

Sen. Lorraine Inouye said in a statement on Monday, June 20.

There have been major breaches in the break water at the Kawaihae North Small Boat Harbor in recent years. Funding the design for breakwater structure improvements is a critical step to protect the harbor from further damages and ensure the safety of its users. The Kawaihae North Small Boat Harbor is critically important to the North Kona community. Senator Lorraine R. Inouye

District 4 – Hilo, Hāmākua, Kohala, Waimea, Waikōloa, Kona

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said massive swells during New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020 damaged the harbor as well as the breakwater. Boaters had to be relocated after the swell damaged the harbor.