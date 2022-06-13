HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people were arrested in Hilo on suspicion of theft of 150 pounds of lychee from a Big Island farm, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

Police said it happened on Thursday, June 9.

Police said a Conservation and Resources Enforcement officer saw four people going across the Wailuku River above Rainbow Falls. All of them were carrying a big bag on their backs. When police approached, one of them ran away.

There was a lot of lychee in a vehicle that a farmer said was from his orchard.

Police got a search warrant and recovered more than 150 pounds of lychee valued at more than $1,200.

Three suspects were charged with criminal trespassing in the second degree and theft in the second degree.