Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 3 through Oct. 9.

They report arresting 18 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxiant and 12 out of the 18 drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One driver was under the legal drinking age of 21.

Since the start of 2022 there have been 764 DUI arrests compared with 823 during the same time frame last year. This equals a 7.2 percent decrease.

Hawaii Police say although DUI cases are down this year, major vehicle accidents are up. There have been 638 major accidents so far this year compared to 611 during the same time frame last year.

This amounts to a 4.4 increase in major vehicle accidents taking place on the Big Island in 2022. There have been 26 fatal crashes resulting in 28 fatalities this year.

To see the full list of DUI arrests throughout the island head to Hawaii Police’s website.

Big Island police said to try and stop more tragic accidents on island they will continue their DUI roadblocks and patrols.