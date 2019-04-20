French Mayor of Bruyeres visits 100th infantry battalion veterans

It was vive la France in Kapahulu as the 100th Infantry Battalion Veterans’ Clubhouse

opened its doors to French dignitaries on Saturday.

Yves Bonjean, mayor of the city of Bruyeres, is in Honolulu this week to visit with veterans of the 100th and their families.

75 years ago Nisei soldiers freed the French village from German occupation.

The town has never forgotten and each year holds a ceremony in honor of their Japanese-American liberators.

Gov. And Mrs. Ige joined in the cerebration in the afternoon along with French Consul Guillaume Maman and Matt Matsunaga, son of the late Spark Matsunaga, who served in the 100th infantry battalion.

Governor Ige will attend the French commemoration this fall, representing his father, also a member of the 100th.