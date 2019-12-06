Back to Bruyeres: The Legacy of the 100th

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People have come from Hawaii, California, Alaska, Colorado, and the east coast to remember how the Nisei fought in these mountains, and in these towns to free France from Nazi occupation.

“Seeing the response from the townsfolk in Bruyeres and Biffontaine how much they appreciate and show gratitude to the Nisei soldiers, we don’t do that back home. They sacrificed a lot and they feeling they have, the townspeople in France, for the Nisei veterans is so heartwarming,” said Larry Oda, the son of a 422 veteran.

The Nisei also pulled off a mission impossible: rescuing men of the 36th division, known as the Texas Battalion.

“The 442 are well-loved to those who know the story, what they did for the t-patch, the 36th guys. They were made honorary Texans and certainly, everyone I know is a Texan to me,” said Eliot Archilla, the son of a Texas veteran.

“Coming to this little town in France has been amazing and seeing these people who celebrate year after year the sacrifice my ancestors have made is incredible,” said Hawaii resident Kimi Emiko Andrew.

And many are fulfilling promises to walk in the steps of their fathers and grandfathers as they proved to the world their patriotism and bravery.

“It brings back full circle what our parents went through, so now we need to continue so nobody forgets,” said Kona resident Margaret Masunaga.