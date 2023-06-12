(NEXSTAR) – Be ready for a revolutionary leap in the SUV market as Lexus unveils its highly anticipated 2024 lineup, featuring two stunning additions: the all-new GX and TX. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Lexus once again pushes the boundaries of luxury, elevating the adventure-ready SUV segment to new heights.

The 2024 Lexus GX represents the pinnacle of elegance, off-road capability, and luxurious quality for which the brand is renowned. Redesigned from the ground up, the GX embraces its 20-year heritage in the Sport Utility Segment, redefining it as a Sophisticated Utility Vehicle. Prepare to be inspired as you embark on your travels, conquer unpaved terrains, and immerse yourself in the wonders of nature while indulging in the joy of driving.

Despite its remarkable enhancements, the 2024 GX remains surprisingly affordable. With an expected starting price of around $60,000, the GX offers incredible value. The most rugged Overtrail models may stretch close to $80,000, but the investment is guaranteed to be worth every penny.

Under the hood, the GX boasts a standard twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V-6 engine, packing a punch with 349 horsepower, surpassing its predecessor’s V-8 power. Combined with a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, the GX ensures a thrilling and dynamic performance. Keep an eye out for the future addition of a hybrid powertrain to further enhance efficiency and eco-friendliness.

Joining the GX in the lineup, the 2024 Lexus TX introduces a new era of serenity, comfort, and exhilaration. Designed to accommodate up to seven passengers, the TX offers a tranquil interior space, a generous luggage compartment, and an array of cutting-edge safety and technology features.

The TX lineup offers three distinct options to cater to different preferences. The TX350 models have a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, producing an impressive 275 horsepower. Moving up the range, the TX500h F Sport Performance features a hybrid-assist system, boosting horsepower to 366, while the range-topping TX550h+ utilizes a 3.5-liter V-6 engine combined with a plug-in hybrid system, delivering an astonishing 406 horsepower.

Enthusiasts can anticipate the arrival of the 2024 GX in early 2024, followed by the release of the TX later this year. These extraordinary vehicles embody Lexus’s commitment to pushing boundaries, providing the perfect blend of adventure, luxury, and unrivaled performance.

Prepare to embark on a new era of SUV excellence with Lexus. Stay tuned for updates and be ready to experience the future of automotive innovation.