(iSeeCars) — Electric vehicle sales are on the rise and few automakers are as visible as Tesla.

If you’re considering a Tesla purchase, iSeeCars analyzed the prices of used Tesla electric cars by model, city and state to determine the lowest prices and where to find them.

Summary

  • The cheapest Tesla is the Model 3 with a starting MSRP of $46,990 for the base trim, and an average used vehicle price of $55,990 across all Model 3 trims.
  • Nashville is the city with the cheapest used Model 3 Teslas, with an average price of $51,534, while New York is the state with the cheapest Model 3 pricing ($51,529).
  • Model Y Teslas are the next cheapest, with a starting MSRP of $65,990, and an average price of $67,990 for a used Model Y across all trims.
  • New York is the city with the cheapest used Model Y Teslas, with an average price of $63,500; and New York is the state with the cheapest average price ($61,019), which is 9 percent lower than the national average.
  • The priciest Tesla models are the Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X, with the cheapest used prices between $90,000 and $115,000.

National Average Price of 1-3 Year Old Used Teslas vs MSRP
RankTesla ModelAvg Used PriceBase MSRP
1Model 3$54,710$46,990
2Model Y$67,209$65,990
3Model S$108,189$104,990
4Model X$115,213$120,990

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3’s base MSRP of $46,990 (not including any federal or state tax credits available) is $7,254 less than the national average for a used one. You can learn more about EV tax incentives here.

Tesla Model 3: Trim, Range and Price
TrimEPA-est. RangeBase MSRP
Base272 miles$46,990
Long Range358  miles$57,990
Performance315 miles$62,990

The car was advertised as an affordable Tesla for drivers who found Model S and Model X starting prices too steep. The base Model 3 has an EPA-est. range of 272 miles of range and comes with a built-in charger compatible with 115-volt outlets. The Long Range Model 3 has an EPA-est. range of 358 miles.

Nashville has the cheapest used Model 3 Teslas on our list, with an average price of $51,534, followed by San Diego, with an average price of $52,100. Some other cities in California provide comparably affordable Model 3s, with Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Francisco all below the national average. 

Here are the rankings for the most affordable used Tesla Model 3 vehicles compared to the national average, by city and state:

Tesla Model 3: Lowest Prices By City
RankCityAvg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3$ DIfference from National Avg$ Difference from Base MSRP
1Nashville, TN$51,534-$3,175$4,544
2San Diego, CA$52,100-$2,610$5,110
3Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD)$52,281-$2,429$5,291
4Los Angeles, CA$52,310-$2,400$5,320
5West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL$52,547-$2,163$5,557
6Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH$52,553-$2,156$5,563
7Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA$52,813-$1,897$5,823
8Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL$53,061-$1,649$6,071
9New York, NY$53,100-$1,609$6,110
10Baltimore, MD$53,342-$1,368$6,352
11Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL$53,368-$1,342$6,378
12Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX$53,899-$811$6,909
13San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA$53,951-$758$6,961
14Pittsburgh, PA$53,997-$713$7,007
15Jacksonville, FL$54,039-$670$7,049
16Houston, TX$54,275-$435$7,285
17Chicago, IL$54,345-$365$7,355
18Phoenix, AZ$54,627-$83$7,637
National Average$54,710
Tesla Model 3: Lowest Prices By State
RankStateAvg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3$ DIfference from National Avg$ Difference from Base MSRP
1New York$51,529-$3,180$4,539
2Virginia$52,584-$2,126$5,594
3California$52,771-$1,939$5,781
4Maryland$53,246-$1,463$6,256
5Florida$53,761-$949$6,771
6Texas$54,285-$425$7,295
7Tennessee$54,428-$282$7,438
8New Jersey$54,630-$80$7,640
National Average$54,710

Tesla Model Y

Launched in 2020, the Model Y is a battery-powered compact crossover addition to the Tesla vehicles family, with the Long Range trim offering up to 330 miles of EPA-est. range. The average used price is $67,209. The base MSRP for a new Long Range Model Y is slightly lower at $65,990. 

Tesla Model Y: Trim, Range and Price
TrimEPA-est. RangeBase MSRP
Long Range330 miles$65,990
Performance303 miles$69,990

Here are the rankings for the most affordable used Tesla Model Y vehicles compared to the national average, by city and state:

Tesla Model Y: Lowest Prices By City
RankCityAvg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3$ DIfference from National Avg$ Difference from Base MSRP
1New York, NY$63,500-$3,709-$2,490
2Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN$64,334-$2,875-$1,656
3Salt Lake City, UT$64,540-$2,669-$1,450
4Columbus, OH$64,943-$2,266-$1,047
5Philadelphia, PA$65,361-$1,848-$629
6Oklahoma City, OK$65,368-$1,841-$622
7Baltimore, MD$65,393-$1,816-$597
8Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD)$65,402-$1,807-$588
9West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL$65,716-$1,493-$274
10Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VA$65,782-$1,427-$208
11Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL$65,841-$1,368-$149
12Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL$66,200-$1,009$210
13Las Vegas, NV$66,259-$950$269
14Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC$66,442-$766$452
15Nashville, TN$66,475-$734$485
16Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX$67,122-$87$1,132
National Average$67,209
Tesla Model Y: Lowest Prices By State
RankStateAvg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3$ DIfference from National Avg$ Difference from Base MSRP
1New York$61,019-$6,190-$4,971
2Minnesota$64,334-$2,875-$1,656
3Utah$64,740-$2,469-$1,250
4Maryland$65,136-$2,073-$854
5New Jersey$65,257-$1,952-$733
6Alabama$65,320-$1,889-$670
7Oklahoma$65,478-$1,731-$512
8Virginia$65,842-$1,367-$148
9Ohio$66,499-$710$509
10Florida$66,526-$683$536
11Nevada$66,795-$414$805
12Pennsylvania$67,053-$155$1,063
National Average$67,209

Tesla Model S

The Model S’s fast acceleration and 405 miles of range are impressive but this level of performance comes with a high sticker price, making the Model S one of the more expensive Tesla vehicles on the market. The average price of a used 1-3 year old Tesla Model S is $108,189, which is slightly higher than the base MSRP of $104,990. 

Tesla Model S: Trim, Range and Price
TrimEPA-est. RangeBase MSRP
Base405 miles$104,990
Plaid396 miles$135,990

Washington, D.C., has the cheapest used prices for the Model S, with an average price of $100,380. This is $7,809 less than the national average and $4,610 below the base MSRP. Orlando and New York City also have averages significantly lower than the national average, with used prices of $102,784 and $103,061, respectively. For states, Maryland has the cheapest Model S prices, averaging $90,216. 

Here are the lowest average prices for the Model S, by city and state:

Tesla Model S: Lowest Prices By City
RankCityAvg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3$ DIfference from National Avg$ Difference from Base MSRP
1Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD)$100,380-$7,809-$4,610
2Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL$102,784-$5,406-$2,206
3New York, NY$103,061-$5,128-$1,929
4Chicago, IL$104,824-$3,365-$166
5Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX$105,218-$2,971$228
6Philadelphia, PA$105,487-$2,702$497
7Los Angeles, CA$106,748-$1,441$1,758
8Atlanta, GA$107,533-$656$2,543
9Seattle-Tacoma, WA$107,803-$386$2,813
National Average$108,189
Tesla Model S: Lowest Prices By State
RankStateAvg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3$ DIfference from National Avg$ Difference from Base MSRP
1Maryland$90,216-$17,974-$14,774
2New York$97,469-$10,720-$7,521
3Nebraska$100,983-$7,206-$4,007
4Virginia$102,777-$5,413-$2,213
5New Jersey$105,964-$2,225$974
6California$106,618-$1,571$1,628
7Georgia$107,072-$1,118$2,082
8Texas$107,386-$803$2,396
9Washington$107,803-$386$2,813
National Average$108,189

Tesla Model X 

The Model X launched in 2016 as Tesla’s first crossover SUV. With its high performance and available upgrades, the Model X is the most expensive Tesla. Elon Musk, the company’s co-founder and CEO, claims there’s a good reason. “Model X is an extremely difficult car to build,” Musk said on Twitter. “Most complex passenger car ever.”

The base Tesla Model X offers 348 miles of EPA-est. range and the Plaid trim offers up to 333 miles of EPA-est range.  

Tesla Model X: Trim, Range, and Price
TrimEPA-est. RangeBase MSRP
Base348 miles$120,990
Plaid333 miles$138,990

The national average price of a used Model X Tesla is $115,213, which is lower than the base MSRP of $120,990. The cheapest Model X prices are in Atlanta, $10,321 below the national average. 

Here are the lowest average prices for the Model X, by city and state:

Tesla Model X: Lowest Prices By City
RankCityAvg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3$ DIfference from National Avg$ Difference from Base MSRP
1Atlanta, GA$104,893-$10,321-$16,097
2San Diego, CA$107,351-$7,862-$13,639
3Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX$110,228-$4,985-$10,762
4Portland, OR$112,445-$2,768-$8,545
5Boston, MA-Manchester, NH$113,740-$1,474-$7,250
6Seattle-Tacoma, WA$113,977-$1,237-$7,013
7Philadelphia, PA$114,280-$934-$6,710
8Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD)$114,322-$892-$6,668
9Houston, TX$114,977-$236-$6,013
National Average$115,213
Tesla Model X: Lowest Prices By State
RankStateAvg Price 1-3 Year Old Used Model 3$ DIfference from National Avg$ Difference from Base MSRP
1Georgia$105,906-$9,307-$15,084
2Massachusetts$109,810-$5,404-$11,180
3Texas$110,855-$4,359-$10,135
4Illinois$111,727-$3,486-$9,263
5New Jersey$113,470-$1,743-$7,520
6Oregon$113,814-$1,400-$7,176
National Average$115,213

Bottom Line:

If you’re currently looking for a cheap, reliable Tesla consider the Model 3 and Model Y, and be prepared to travel if you don’t already live where Tesla prices are low.

Methodology 

iSeeCars analyzed over 7,000 1- to 3-year-old Teslas listed for sale in October 2022. The average price of each Tesla model was aggregated by US state and metro area and compared to the national average. New Tesla MSRPs as of 2022 were also obtained from www.tesla.com and compared to average used prices.

