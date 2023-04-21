(Motor Authority) — The second trailer for “Fast X,” the 10th installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, was released on Wednesday and gave us a better look at some of the cars that are set to appear.

It follows an initial trailer that was released in February.

The new movie is due in theaters on May 19. Many original characters will return to join some new ones, including the new villain, Dante Reyes, played by Jason Momoa. Reyes lost his family during the bridge chase from “Fast Five,” and he’s out to get his revenge. Another new face is Brie Larson, playing one of the good guys.

As for the cars, naturally the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, the favorite of Vin Diesel’s character, Dominic Toretto, makes an appearance. Other classic muscle that will appear includes a Chevrolet Impala, a Chevrolet El Camino, and a Ford Fairlane. Modern cars will include a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, a 997-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a Lamborghini Gallardo, and even a McLaren Senna.

There’s expected to be an 11th movie that will share an overarching story with this one and wrap up the main plot of the franchise—which goes all the way back to 2001’s “The Fast and the Furious.” Diesel said in a 2021 interview that the 11th movie—tentatively scheduled for a 2024 release—will be the end of the main storyline. However, that still leaves room for spinoffs like 2019’s “Hobbs and Shaw.”

However, Hobbs and Shaw might be over as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who plays the titular character Luke Hobbs, decided to quit the “Fast” franchise after the ninth movie, despite some attempts by franchise stalwart Diesel to get him back.