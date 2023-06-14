McQueen Racing, the motorsports and engineering outfit started by Chad McQueen, Steve McQueen’s son, is gearing up to launch a series of limited-edition vehicles with performance supplied by Steeda.

The concept was borne out of the success of McQueen Racing and Steeda’s 2019’s Steve McQueen Edition Ford Mustang Bullitt, and the two companies will now look to repeat that magic with a full lineup of vehicles, starting with the redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang.

The 2024 McQueen Racing Ford Mustang is still being developed but has been confirmed by Steeda to offer the choice of naturally aspirated or supercharged engines. Steeda is known for its high-performance upgrades for various Ford products, and in particular the Mustang. Steeda has been building fast Mustangs for over three decades, and the company’s Q850 StreetFighter Edition based on the previous-generation Mustang GT is rated at over 800 hp.

The 2024 McQueen Racing Ford Mustang will also feature suspension and brake upgrades, plus McQueen Racing’s Mulholland-style wheels wrapped in Nitto Performance tires. There will also be a long list of exterior and interior styling options, which will enable customers to design unique builds.

To mark the start of the new partnership, McQueen Racing and Steeda unveiled the 2019 McQueen Racing Mustang Bullitt. Owners of the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt can convert their cars into a 2019 McQueen Racing Mustang Bullitt, including those owners with Shadow Black cars. For the previous Steve McQueen Edition Ford Mustang Bullitt program, only Mustang Bullitts with the signature Dark Highland Green were eligible.

The first 2024 McQueen Racing Ford Mustangs will be delivered later this summer. Full details, including pricing information, will be announced closer to that date. All vehicles in the series will come with a 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty.

“This new project has been long in the making and will be monumental,” Bob Adams, Steeda’s president, said in a statement. “Moreover, this is just the beginning, as our product plans encompass other highly desirable, high-performance vehicle models.”

Related Articles