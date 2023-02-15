The McLaren 720S is no longer in production, but you can still purchase the GT3-spec racing version which has just been updated for the 2023 motorsports season and beyond.

Revealed on Wednesday, the updated car is known as the 720S GT3 Evo, and it can be purchased as a new car or as an upgrade package for the current 720S GT3.

The updates to the 720S GT3 are focused on the aerodynamics, with the front fascia and splitter featuring new designs aimed at increasing downforce levels. Flics have also been added to each corner of the front fascia.

Other visible tweaks include new positions for the auxiliary lights, which McLaren said improve night visibility, as well as a rear wing that’s easier to adjust and features a taller Gurney flap.

The suspension has also been given an overhaul. The upper wishbones front and rear feature new designs, with the front now adjustable to improve tire management options. The uprights front and rear also new, and new four-way adjustable dampers from Öhlins have been added at each corner.

Powering the car is a modified version of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 found in the 720S. Here the engine is paired with a 6-speed sequential transmission instead of the road car’s 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The 720S GT3 Evo is likely the final version of the 720S as the supercar’s successor is rumored to be set for a reveal in April. The new car is expected to be a major update of the 720S, similar to how the 720S’s predecessor, the 650S, was a major update of the 12C.

Related Articles