Lamborghini has rolled out a pair of one-off supercars that will go down in history as the automaker’s last to be powered solely by a V-12 engine, at least as far as road cars are concerned.

The new Invencible coupe and Auténtica roadster revealed on Monday are both based on Lamborghini’s Aventador supercar, which bowed out of production last September. Lamborghini said it involved the customer from the very beginning of the project to arrive at the final design for both cars.

Lamborghini is weeks out from launching its successor to the Aventador, a car that will pack a newly developed V-12 that will be augmented with plug-in hybrid technology. Lamborghini’s full lineup will become electrified, as soon as the end of 2024, the automaker has confirmed. A Lamborghini EV is also coming as a fourth model line, sometime in the second half of the decade.

The Invencible and Auténtica feature the Aventador’s familiar 6.5-liter V-12, tuned in this application to deliver 769 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque, which matches the output of the final version of the Aventador, the Ultimae. The engine is only Lamborghini’s second V-12 in the company’s 60-year history.

Lamborghini Invencible Lamborghini Auténtica Lamborghini Auténtica

The engine is mounted in the rear in its normal longitudinal position, but designers have dressed up the engine cover with hexagonal-shaped vents inspired by the design featured on Lamborghini’s Sesto Elemento concept of 2010. The nod to the concept whose focus was lightweight construction is to signifiy lightness as one of Lamborghini’s design tenets. Similarly, the Invencible and Auténtica also feature aerodynamic elements inspired by designs found on 2007’s Reventón and 2013’s Veneno supercars.

The interior designs of both cars are rather subdued relative to their bold exteriors. Carbon fiber is used throughout, while certain elements, like the air vents, were created using 3D printing.

Note, even though Lamborghini is moving to electrified powertrains, and eventually full-electric powertrains, the automaker hasn’t ruled out offering some track-only cars powered solely by a gas engine. The company has already done this with cars like 2020’s Essenza SCV12.

