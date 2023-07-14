Get ready for a new performance-oriented Ford Mustang Mach-E in showrooms soon.

Ford on Friday presented a prototype for the Mustang Mach-E Rally at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K. and confirmed the start of orders this fall.

On hand for the debut was rally driver Ott Tänak, who drove the prototype up Goodwood’s hill-climb course. He currently competes in the World Rally Championship with a rally car based on the Ford Puma subcompact crossover.

“Mustang Mach-E took the freedom and fun of Mustang and made it free from emissions,” Darren Palmer, head of electric vehicle programs at Ford’s Model E division, said in a statement. “Now with Mustang Mach-E Rally, we’re providing our customers the freedom to venture off the asphalt and beyond the beaten path.”

Ford is holding back details until closer to the market launch but said the vehicle has been inspired by the rally cars that compete in rallycross, the closed mixed-surface racing with jumps galore. Ford has been a regular in rallycross competition over the years, typically with rally cars based on the Fiesta subcompact hatchback.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

Judging by the prototype, the Mustang Mach-E Rally will feature unique designs for the front fascia and wheels, plus an aerodynamic package that includes a front splitter and an oversized roof spoiler. There are also driving lights mounted to the grille panel, as well as sport seats in the cabin.

Given the performance focus, the Mustang Mach-E Rally will likely employ the most powerful powertrain configuration offered in the Mustang Mach-E. Currently found in the GT Performance grade, the dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain is rated at 480 hp.

There will most likely be a few chassis upgrades, too, including potentially a slight increase in ride height given the need for off-road capability.

Related Articles