Mini will use the 2023 Munich auto show in early September to debut next-generation versions of its signature hatch (now called a Cooper instead of a Hardtop) and Countryman crossover.

The redesigned models will be shown in electric form, though both will also be available with gas engines.

They are due to start sales next year as 2025 models.

The electric Cooper will use a dedicated EV platform while gas versions will continue with an updated version of the current model’s platform. This is in contrast with the current generation where the electric and gas versions share a platform.

Twitter post by Mini made on July 20, 2023

Production of the electric version will be handled in China as part of an agreement made with Great Wall Motors in 2018. Production of the gas version will continue at Mini’s current home of Oxford, U.K.

Mini has previewed both the exterior and interior design for its new electric Cooper. A more minimalist approach is planned in both instances.

Electric and gas versions of the new Countryman will be based on the same platform. That platform is parent company BMW Group’s FAAR design which underpins several front-wheel-drive BMWs, including the latest X1 compact crossover.

The new Countryman will be closely related to the latest X1, even sharing BMW’s plant in Leipzig, Germany. The current Countryman is built at a plant in the Netherlands.

2025 Mini Countryman prototype

Total length grows to 174 inches, up about 5.1 inches on the current Countryman, and the height also grows about 2.4 inches to 63.5 inches.

Mini said it wants to target young families with the new Countryman, and the bigger size should also boost the vehicle’s appeal in the U.S. The bigger size will also free up space in Mini’s lineup for a smaller, fully electric crossover that will go by the Aceman name, and is also expected next year.

Joining the electric Minis in Munich will be the electric version of the redesigned 2024 BMW 5-Series, plus the recently revealed 2024 BMW i7 Protection electric armored sedan. A concept previewing the first of BMW’s new Neue Klasse EVs will also be present. The first Neue Klasse enters production in 2025 and is thought to be the electric version of the next-generation 3-Series family.

The Munich auto show starts Sept. 4.

