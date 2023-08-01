Porsche late on Tuesday revealed the 2024 911 S/T limited edition in celebration of this year’s 60th anniversary of the launch of the first 911.

The car is the latest addition to Porsche’s growing series of retro Heritage Design models, and as the name suggests it takes inspiration from the 911 2.5 S/T track car launched in 1971.

The car is closely related to the 911 GT3 RS, which is fitting as the original 2.5 S/T was a light, track-focused model developed for customer racing. The original was also offered in limited numbers, and this is the case for the modern version as well.

Just 1,963 examples will be built for worldwide sale, the number a reference to the year of the 911’s launch, and the first examples are due to be delivered in the U.S. next spring. Pricing is confirmed by Porsche to start at $291,650, including a $1,650 destination charge.

Power comes from a 4.0-liter flat-6 that’s shared with the GT3 RS and matches that car’s 518-hp peak output. Here, the engine skips a dual-clutch automatic in favor of a 6-speed manual transmission that features a lightweight clutch and shorter gear ratios than the manual offered in the 911 GT3. Performance numbers include 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 186 mph.

The S/T also benefits from a series of weight-saving mods, bringing its curb weight to 3,056 pounds, which makes it the lightest model in the 992 911 family. Key modifications include the use of carbon-fiber reinforced plastic for the hood, roof, front fenders, and doors, as well as for the rear axle anti-roll bar and shear panel. Some drivetrain parts, like the aforementioned clutch, as well as some engine internals, also help to save weight.

The wheels are also made from magnesium (20 inches front and 21 inches rear) and the brakes feature carbon-ceramic rotors. A lighter lithium-ion battery is also used instead of the standard unit. Other weight savings come from removing certain elements, including insulation and the rear-wheel-steering system.

On the outside, the car resembles the 911 GT3 Touring, though there are subtle touches that give away its identity. A Gurney flap features on the extending rear spoiler, for example. Porsche also offers the new paint Shore Blue Metallic and the wheel color Ceramica exclusively on the S/T. Buyers can also opt for a Heritage Design Package that adds a racing number and a classic-style Porsche crest logo, among other items.

For buyers with extra-deep pockets, a Porsche Design watch known as the Chronograph 1 – 911 S/T can be ordered. It features a titanium case that’s uncoated and blasted to help save weight, in keeping with the ethos of the car that inspired it. The watch will be offered exclusively to buyers of the S/T and carries a price of $13,500.

Other Heritage Design models include 2020’s 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design, and last year’s 911 Sport Classic and 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS.

