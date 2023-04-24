Starting with the 2024 model year, buyers of the GMC Hummer EV can choose an SUV body style that’s offered in Edition 1 and 3X grades.

Both grades come with the same powertrain, but the Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV is a limited edition model that comes loaded with extra features as standard, and is available in an exclusive Moonshot Green Matte paint finish. It’s priced from from $105,595. The Hummer EV 3X SUV is priced from $100,395. Both figures include destination.

In both cases the three-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain features one motor at the front and two at the rear and is good for 830 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in around 3.5 seconds when using the launch control mode. That’s down from the GMC Hummer EV Pickup’s top performance rating of 1,000 hp, which is enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.0 seconds.

The Hummer EV SUV’s wheelbase of 126.7 inches is 8.9 inches shorter than the wheelbase of the Pickup, which is actually a boon for off-roading as it gives the SUV better departure and breakover angles. The SUV also has a tighter turning circle that measures 35.4 feet, thanks in part to rear-wheel steering. For fans of the Pickup’s diagonal-driving feature, GMC has also included it on the SUV.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

A downside of the shorter wheelbase is that the SUV’s battery is smaller compared to the Pickup, in this case 170 kwh versus 205 kwh. As a result, the SUV’s maximum range estimate is 314 miles versus the Pickup’s 355 miles. Those figures are with the standard 22-inch wheels and 35-inch All-Terrain tires. Add the available Extreme Off-Road Package with 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires, and the SUV’s range drops to 298 miles and the Pickup’s to 329 miles. All range figures are GMC’s own estimates because the Hummers are too heavy to require EPA testing.

When it comes to towing, the SUV’s maximum rating is 7,500 pounds, both as standard and with the Extreme Off-Road Package. The Pickup’s towing capacity is 8,500 pounds but falls to 7,500 pounds when equipped with the Extreme Off-Road Package.

Production of the SUV and Pickup is handled at General Motors’ Factory Zero plant near Detroit. GMC has closed the reservation process as it builds vehicles for customers who have converted their reservations to orders, and the automaker hasn’t indicated when it will be reopened.

Customers willing to wait can look forward to less expensive 2X and 2 grades for the SUV that will be priced from approximately $90,000 and $80,000, respectively. Timing for these lesser grades is uncertain.

