HONOLULU (KHON2) — When it comes to disaster awareness, wildfire went from getting short-shrift to top-priority in the wake of the Maui fires. But getting enough resources for prevention will need all hands on deck.

Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization has worked for decades to call people’s attention to wildfire risk, long toiling to get communities and officials on board with prevention and mitigation. They said everyone’s wide awake to the issue now, and fire resilience can happen at home and through public pressure for money and tougher regulations.

“We went from 23 years as an organization trying to beg people to care, to the complete opposite of that overnight,” explained Elizabeth Pickett, HWMO’s co-executive director.

Since the deadly Lahaina fire on Tuesday, Aug. 8, they’ve seen a 1,500% increase in requests for technical assistance to get better prepared against wildfire, plus lots of elected officials reaching out, too.

“A lot of us who’ve been working on wildfire for a long time don’t want all of what just happened to be in vain,” Pickett said. “We’re just encouraging people to take action now. Ninety-nine percent of our fires are started by humans, and three-quarters of those are on accident.”

The risk is real, and it’s almost everywhere.

“Something like 94 percent of our communities are in a wildland-urban interface, meaning they’re vulnerable to fire from adjacent large lands,” she explained. “And then when you add that to a built environment that was not built with ways in and out, two-thirds of our communities across the state have challenging ingress-egress. They do not have fire roads or access roads for firefighting. We don’t have adequate water infrastructure.”

Here’s where she says the pressure and action need to focus, especially where large tracts of land are overrun with invasive grass:

“There have been good actors and good land stewards this whole time through who lack the capacity and there hasn’t been a lot of local or state funding to support folks in their land management work,” Pickett said. “This can be conservation, restoration, grazing, small-scale agriculture.”

Pickett said an economist is working on quantifying the cost, which could be massive, but with big payback potential if fallow land is made productive again.

“This is a story of land and water, and it runs deep in Hawaii,” she said. “There’s a lot that needs to be made right if we want our landscapes to be thriving to be supporting life and food and safety and all of those things. But in the in the short term, it can be as easy as hiring weed-whacking crews.”

But what if money and resources aren’t enough to nudge some to make their space safer?

“There’s a huge effort now to update our fire codes to match the level of risk that we face,” Pickett said. “But we’re going to need really robust mechanisms and enforcement capacity and funding put towards those in government who are enforcing all of that, to make sure that there is proactive inspection, not just by complaint.”

Besides pressing big public and private landowners on their obligations, the organization teaches things you can do around your home or rental right now, like making a five-foot gap perimeter combustible-free; clearing dead and dying vegetation and leaf piles; trim trees up 10 feet off from the ground; and cluster vegetation 10 feet from each other and the structure.

“And then on top of that, if you have made an evacuation plan, and you’ve practiced it with your family,” Pickett added. “And you’ve made sure that if you have any neighbors who are elderly or mobility challenged or anything like that, that they are scooped up into your evacuation plan and you’re practicing, then you’re good to go.”

