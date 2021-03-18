Tracking unspent federal relief money with billions more on the way

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Think COVID-19 was bad on the economy? Imagine how much worse it would have been if not for more than $12 billion Hawaii’s State and County governments, businesses and nonprofits, individuals and families got from various waves of federal rescue packages.

Former Senate Ways and Means chairwoman Jill Tokuda says, the support is a blessing to Hawaii.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

“It is a true blessing that we are seeing the kind of support that we’re getting from the federal government and what our CODEL (congressional delegation) is able to bring home for us,” Tokuda said.

Just how much got distributed from of what came home? Tracking that is a major undertaking of accounting by both State and County officials, but also people like Tokuda. She now works with the Hawaii Data Collaborative to keep tabs on the money.

“There is about $150 million that was not spent and was returned by various, you know, allocations that were initially made with coronavirus relief funds, some funds that were never really allocated,” Tokuda said.

Returned money includes $28 million unspent on housing relief, $11 million given back from contact tracing and quarantine site allocation and $5 million left on the restaurant cards before that deadline passed. The governor’s office tells KHON2 they used some of the spare change to pay back nearly $50 million owed to the federal government for a huge unemployment insurance loan.

As for County funds, all are still catching up on actually spending everything they got. A City and County of Honolulu spokesperson tells KHON2 they still are waiting on $17 million in invoices for encumbered money and about $8 million more is slated for vaccination pods, contact tracing, quarantine units and other needs.

Once racing a Dec. 31, 2020, deadline to spend, there is technically another whole year to wrap it up.

“In a lot of cases, literally, the guidance, the rules, they were changing till the very end, just like the extension date being pushed back in the 11th hour,” Tokuda said.

One of the rules changing with the upcoming round of relief is that lots can go to patch City and State budget gaps while sparing furloughs and tax hikes.

“It’s going to help pay for things we could never have expected we’d have to pay for at the same time, looking at the long term, the out years, as soon as next year and beyond,” Tokuda said. “How are we as a state going to be able to support our industries, our businesses, our families, you know, everyone through what will still be a rough economic period.”

Click here to track federal funds through Hawaii Data Collaborative.

Click here to track coronavirus federal aid from the Hawaii Office of Federal Awards Management.

Click here to visit the main website for the Hawaii Office of Federal Awards Management.

Click here to view the website for the House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness.

Click here to view the City and County of Honolulu COVID-19 Information Dashboard