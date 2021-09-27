State turns down latest pitch for vaccinated fans at UH sports events

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Vaccinated fans will not yet be allowed at University of Hawaii sports events, including this weekend’s homecoming football game.

Always Investigating was first to report last week that Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi recommended approval of a UH proposal for up to 1,000 vaccinated fans at football, and 150 at inside games like volleyball. But that request was denied.

“The State notified us that the request to allow a limited number of people attend UH games was denied at this time,” city spokesperson Tim Sakahara said.

Always Investigating asked who decided and why, and the governor’s office told us: “Proposals are reviewed by the governor, Dept. of Health Director Dr. Libby Char and the DOH, the attorney general and HiEMA. They based their decision on where we are at this point. The current 7-day average still exceeds last year’s peak and ICU census across the state. Therefore, the state team decided it is not appropriate to reduce restrictions at this time.”

A health department spokesperson said: “We look forward to a time when we can all attend sporting events and other activities in person. Current case rates still far exceed the number of people infected during previous surges. We still require the assistance of 650 traveling medical professionals to help care for the COVID-19 patients in our hospitals.”

The mayor’s office told KHON2: “We will continue to dialogue with the state and university and advocate for the modified attendance plan that would allow for a limited number of spectators to safely watch UH home games.”

Always Investigating continues to ask all parties what are the specific conditions under which fully-vaccinated sports attendance is approvable. We will continue to seek that answer.